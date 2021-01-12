Auburn and Georgia meet, seeking first SEC win

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

The Georgia Bulldogs and visiting Auburn Tigers are both looking for their first Southeastern Conference victory Wednesday night when they meet in Athens, Ga.

Georgia has lost all three of its SEC games after going 7-0 in non-league play and was off to its best start since the 1982-83 season, the only time the Bulldogs reached the Final Four. The Bulldogs are 7-32 in regular-season SEC play under coach Tom Crean, who arrived before the 2018-19 season.

Auburn is 0-4 in the conference after entering league play on a five-game winning streak. But the Tigers should be bolstered by freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, who made his debut Saturday after he was ruled eligible by the NCAA earlier in the week. He had game highs of 26 points and nine assists in a 94-90 loss to Alabama.

Auburn led 84-82 with 4:43 to play, but Alabama took a 93-90 advantage on Jordan Bruner’s layup with a minute remaining. Auburn missed 3-point shots on its next two possessions, and Jaden Shackelford hit a free throw with 22 seconds left for a four-point lead before Auburn turned the ball over.

“Once again, we gave ourselves a chance,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told the Montgomery Advertiser. “Probably going to look back as a missed opportunity because I think Alabama was down their point guard (Jahvon Quinerly), and having Sharife back was an advantage because there was no tape on him, so you couldn’t anticipate what he was going to do.”

Cooper strengthens an Auburn backcourt that already featured three of the team’s top four scorers in Allen Flanigan (14 points per game, 5.2 rebounds), Justin Powell (11.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Jamal Johnson (10.7 ppg).

Georgia was routed in its most recent outing. Its 99-69 loss at Arkansas was the Bulldogs’ 11th loss in their past 12 SEC road games dating to the 2018-19 season.

“I didn’t like our spirit and energy, and I think it affected us on both ends,” Crean told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was effort-related. I didn’t have a lot of foot soldiers with me today.”

The Bulldogs couldn’t stop Arkansas’ Moses Moody, who scored a career-high 25 points, as the Razorbacks put four players in double figures.

The Bulldogs will rely on an attack that features six players who average in double figures: Toumani Camara (14.3 ppg), Sahvir Wheeler (13.7), Justin Kier (11.8), Andrew Garcia (10.6), P.J. Horne (10.5) and Tye Fagan (10.2).

Both teams have struggled taking care of the ball. Auburn ranks 318th out of 338 Division I teams in turnovers, averaging 17.2 a game, while Georgia has been even worse, averaging 18.1 a game, which ranks 331st.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.