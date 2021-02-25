Atson carries St. Francis (BKN) over Merrimack 84-71

NCAA
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Travis Atson scored 19 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) topped Merrimack 84-71 on Thursday night.

Chauncey Hawkins added 18 points for the Terriers, while Unique McLean chipped in 17. McLean and Atson each had eight rebounds as the Terriers dominated the boards, 43-25.

Rob Higgins had 14 points for St. Francis (9-9, 9-8 Northeast Conference) and Yaradyah Evans 12.

Ziggy Reid had 14 points for the Warriors (8-7, 8-7). Mikey Watkins added 12 points. Mykel Derring had 11 points. Jordan Minor and Justin Connolly had 10 each.

The teams meet again Friday to conclude the regular season.

