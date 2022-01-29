Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Two 17-year-olds were arrested after burglarizing a home and leading officers on a high-speed chase Saturday evening, according to Merced Police Department officials.

Just before 9:00 p.m., police responded to the 2900 block of Parkwood Court after receiving a call from the resident's house-sitter saying that she "heard someone break in while she was inside." Officials say she had exited the home before calling authorities.