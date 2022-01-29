Asberry lifts Texas State past Texas-Arlington 58-53

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Caleb Asberry had 15 points as Texas State defeated Texas-Arlington 58-53 on Saturday.

Isiah Small had 10 rebounds for Texas State (13-6, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

David Azore had 23 points for the Mavericks (9-12, 5-5).

The Bobcats evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated Texas State 70-58 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm