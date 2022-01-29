Asamoah leads Delaware over James Madison 85-69

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Ebby Asamoah had a career-high 30 points as Delaware got past James Madison 85-69 on Saturday.

Asamoah hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Jyare Davis scored a career-high 22 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for Delaware (15-7, 6-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points. Andrew Carr had eight rebounds and six assists.

Ryan Allen, who was second on the Blue Hens in scoring heading into the contest with 13 points per game, was held to only six points.

Vado Morse had 19 points for the Dukes (12-7, 3-5). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and seven rebounds. Justin Amadi had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm