Army cruises past SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in opener

NCAA
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP)Charlie Peterson registered 17 points and eight rebounds as Army easily defeated SUNY New Paltz 83-52 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Josh Caldwell had 14 points and six rebounds for Army.

Tyreik Frazier had 12 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Hawks. RJ Meyers-Turner added 11 points.

