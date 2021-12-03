Armstrong leads California Baptist past Cal Poly 64-55

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Taran Armstrong had 11 points and 11 assists to lead California Baptist to a 64-55 win over Cal Poly on Thursday night, the Lancers’ seventh straight home victory.

Daniel Akin had 14 points and nine rebounds for California Baptist (7-1). Reed Nottage added 12 points and six rebounds.

Camren Pierce had 15 points and six assists for the Mustangs (2-5). Trevon Taylor added 12 points and nine rebounds. Alimamy Koroma had 10 points.

