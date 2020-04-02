Live Now
Arizona State’s White joins Martin in declaring for draft

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)Arizona State junior big man Romello White is joining teammate Remy Martin in declaring for the NBA draft.

White announced his decision on Wednesday, two days after Martin declared for the draft.

“I would like to announce I have decided to submit my name to the NBA draft committee in order to receive feedback as I aim to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” White said.

A 6-foot-8 power forward from Atlanta, White was Arizona State’s main inside presence as a junior. He averaged 10.2 points while consistently facing double teams, shot 57% from the floor and grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game.

White had a strong freshman season, averaging 10.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, and had a slight dropoff as a sophomre.

The Sun Devils made the NCAA Tournament each of his first two seasons and were in position to make it three straight for the first time since 1980-81 before the college basketball season was canceled during to the coronoavirus.

“I strongly support Mello’s decision to explore the NBA draft process!!” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley tweeted.

Should White and Martin remain in the draft, the Sun Devils will have several holes to fill next season.

Arizona State lost seniors Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell to graduation and have had three players enter the transfer portal so far. Khalid Thomas, Elias Valtonen and walk-on Kyle Feit all played sporadically, but their transfers lave Hurley with a thin roster, particularly if White and Martin don’t return.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

