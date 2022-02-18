Arizona St. bidding for third straight win, meets lowly Oregon St.

Arizona State will attempt to secure its first three-game winning streak since December when the Sun Devils host the Pac-12’s last-place team, Oregon State, on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

The Beavers (3-21, 1-13 Pac-12) are on an 11-game losing streak, and they are 0-9 on the road this season.

Arizona State (9-15, 5-9) is coming off consecutive wins at Washington State and at home against Oregon, two teams that have tried to remain on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Sun Devils’ last three-game winning streak was against Oregon, Grand Canyon and Creighton from Dec. 5-14.

Arizona State swept Oregon in the regular season for the first time since 2010-11 with an 81-57 victory in Tempe, Ariz., on Thursday.

Marreon Jackson set the tone early for Arizona State off the bench. He finished the first half with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, though he didn’t score after halftime.

“Marreon again came in right away (after) we wanted to get him in the game early for matchup reasons, and he was a big part of it offensively with his threes,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “He really got us going.”

DJ Horne and Kimani Lawrence also had 16 points for the Sun Devils. Jalen Graham finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.

Oregon State trailed No. 3 Arizona by only 44-42 at halftime Thursday in Tucson, Ariz., despite having only seven scholarship players available. Dexter Akanno (hip), Rodrigue Andela (foot), Isaiah Johnson (concussion), Xzavier Malone-Key (back) and Tre’ Williams (knee) are out indefinitely with injuries.

The Beavers shot 32.4 percent from the field in the second half, including 2 of 9 from 3-point range, en route to an 83-69 loss.

Jarod Lucas and Roman Silva each had 13 points to lead Oregon State.

“What a great effort,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “When things have been tough for us, playing in this environment, short-handed, our guys battled their tails off. We can build from that.”

The Beavers scored more than 65 points for the first time in seven games.

Lucas is the only Oregon State player scoring in double digits, averaging 13.4 points a game.

Horne leads Arizona State at 12.6 points per game. He has made 28 of 29 free-throw attempts (96.6 percent) this season.

Lawrence leads the Sun Devils in rebounds, averaging 6.7 a game while also scoring 10.7 points a game.

