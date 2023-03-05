SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Alex Arians had 18 points in South Dakota State’s 63-55 victory over Omaha on Saturday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Arians was 4-of-14 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Jackrabbits (19-12). Zeke Mayo scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Matthew Mims shot 3 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points. The Jackrabbits picked up their eighth straight win.

Jaeden Marshall led the Mavericks (9-23) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Frankie Fidler added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Omaha. In addition, Dylan Brougham had nine points.

An 11-0 run in the first half gave South Dakota State a six-point lead. The teams entered the break with South Dakota State ahead 40-39, while Arians led his club in scoring with nine points. South Dakota State turned a one-point second-half lead into a nine-point advantage with a 10-2 run to make it a 58-49 lead with 2:56 left in the half. Arians scored nine second-half points in the game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.