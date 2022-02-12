Archambault leads South Dakota over Denver 84-76

DENVER (AP)Mason Archambault had 25 points as South Dakota defeated Denver 84-76 on Saturday.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 15 points for South Dakota (15-10, 8-6 Summit League). Erik Oliver added 11 points. Damani Hayes had 10 points.

KJ Hunt had 19 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (9-19, 5-10). Coban Porter added 15 points. Michael Henn had 14 points.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 80-71 on Jan. 13.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com