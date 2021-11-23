Archambault carries South Dakota over Presentation 99-58

NCAA
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Mason Archambault had 18 points as South Dakota romped past Presentation 99-58 on Tuesday night.

Xavier Fuller added 17 points for the Coyotes, while Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 16. Fuller also had seven rebounds.

Hunter Goodrick had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for South Dakota (4-1).

Ian Kelly had 22 points for the Division III Saints. Lavell Brown added 11 points.

