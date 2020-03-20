Breaking News
AP Source: UAB reaches agreement with hoops coach Kennedy

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)A person familiar with the situation says UAB has agreed in principle with former Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy to become the Blazers basketball coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday night because no official announcement had been made. Athletic director Mark Ingram said in a text message that UAB would make an announcement Friday morning but didn’t confirm the hire.

CBS Sports first reported the deal with Kennedy.

The Blazers announced a ”change of leadership” in the program on March 13.

Robert Ehsan led the Blazers to a 76-57 record in four seasons, going 38-34 in Conference USA games.

Kennedy resigned as the Rebels’ coach in February 2018 after 12 seasons. He led Ole Miss to a 245-156 record with nine 20-win seasons and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

He was interim head coach at Cincinnati in 2005-06 before taking over Ole Miss’ program.

