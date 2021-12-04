Anderson carries San Jose St. over North Dakota 76-51

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)Trey Anderson had 17 points and eight rebounds and Omari Moore posted 13 points and seven assists as San Jose State rolled past North Dakota 76-51 on Friday night.

Trey Smith had 17 points for San Jose State (4-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 10 points.

Mitchell Sueker had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (3-6).

