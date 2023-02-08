WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Kellen Amos had 20 points in Central Connecticut’s 82-73 victory over Hartford on Wednesday night.

Amos added three steals for the Blue Devils (7-19). Andre Snoddy scored 18 points and added five rebounds. Davonte Sweatman recorded 12 points.

Michael Dunne led the Hawks (5-20), finishing with 24 points and six rebounds. Kurtis Henderson added 17 points and five assists for Hartford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.