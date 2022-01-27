Almonacy lifts Appalachian State over Arkansas State 61-54

NCAA
BOONE, N.C. (AP)Michael Almonacy registered 13 points as Appalachian State got past Arkansas State 61-54 on Thursday night.

Justin Forrest had 13 points for Appalachian State (13-9, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Donovan Gregory added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Adrian Delph had 10 points.

Marquis Eaton had 13 points for the Red Wolves (13-5, 4-2). Norchad Omier added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Malcolm Farrington had 10 points.

