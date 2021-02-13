Allick scores 21 to lift Kansas City past Omaha 55-47

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Josiah Allick scored 21 points and collared 11 rebounds and Kansas City defeated Omaha 55-47 on Saturday night.

Brandon McKissic added 17 points for Kansas City (9-10, 5-5 Summit League).

Ayo Akinwole had 16 points for the Mavericks (2-18, 0-10), who have now lost 14 straight. Omaha managed just 19 second-half points; a season low.

