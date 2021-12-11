Allick scores 18 to carry Kansas City past Green Bay 64-55

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Josiah Allick posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Kansas City defeated Green Bay 64-55 on Friday night.

Anderson Kopp had 10 points for Kansas City (5-4).

Kamari McGee had 19 points for the Phoenix (2-7). Japannah Kellogg III added seven rebounds. Donovan Ivory had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss