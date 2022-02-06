Alley leads Portland St. past Sacramento St. 73-65

NCAA
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 26 points as Portland State topped Sacramento State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Marlon Ruffin had 13 points for Portland State (8-13, 6-7 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Khalid Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ian Burke had five steals.

Bryce Fowler had 21 points and five assists for the Hornets (6-13, 2-10). Jonathan Komagum added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. William FitzPatrick had 12 points.

