Alley leads Portland St. past N. Colorado 79-76

NCAA
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Ezekiel Alley had a season-high 22 points as Portland State ended its seven-game home losing streak, holding off Northern Colorado to earn a 79-76 win on Monday night.

Damion Squire had 19 points for Portland State (6-13, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Marlon Ruffin added 12 points. Ian Burke had 11 points.

Daylen Kountz had 30 points for the Bears (10-10, 5-3). Matt Johnson II added 17 points. Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points.

