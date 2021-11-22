Allen lifts Delaware over Appalachian St. 75-68

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- For some in the Central Valley, something as simple as eating a Thanksgiving meal can be tough, that's why KSEE24 and Catholic Charities are partnering together for their 13th year of hosting the KSEE24 Turkey Drive Tuesday.

The Turkey Drive will take place on Nov. 23 from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the KSEE24 parking lot located at 5035 East McKinley Avenue.