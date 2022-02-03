Allen carries New Mexico St. over California Baptist 68-57

NCAA
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Teddy Allen had 22 points as New Mexico State won its seventh straight home game, topping California Baptist 68-57 on Thursday night.

Jabari Rice had 16 points for New Mexico State (18-3, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference). Johnny McCants added 12 points. Yuat Alok had 10 points.

California Baptist scored 24 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Chance Hunter had 12 points for the Lancers (12-10, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ty Rowell added 11 points. Daniel Akin had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Tre Armstrong, who was second on the Lancers in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, was held to three points. He hit 13% from behind the arc (1 of 8).

