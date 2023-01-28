CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri’s 28 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Weber State 75-71 on Saturday night.

EWU led by two before Allegri made two free throws with 15 seconds left to seal the win.

Allegri added five rebounds with three assists and made 6 of 8 3-pointers for the Eagles (16-7, 10-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 13 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Cedric Coward finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to 12 games.

The Wildcats (11-11, 6-3) were led in scoring by Dillon Jones, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Steven Verplancken Jr. added 16 points for Weber State. Junior Ballard had 12 points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.