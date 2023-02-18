CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri scored 22 points as Eastern Washington beat Northern Colorado 89-77 on Saturday night extending their NCAA Division I-leading win streak to 17 games.

Allegri had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (21-7, 15-0 Big Sky Conference). Ethan Price scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Steele Venters was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to 17 games.

Dalton Knecht led the way for the Bears (10-18, 5-11) with 22 points and two steals. Matt Johnson added 16 points for Northern Colorado. In addition, Daylen Kountz had 15 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Up next for Eastern Washington is a Thursday matchup with Weber State on the road, while Northern Colorado hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.