ATLANTA (AP)All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech.

Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced Wednesday that the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta would be playing closer to home next season.

Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and made the All-ACC first team after leading the Eagles in scoring at 16.1 points a game. She was the conference’s sixth-leading scorrrer.

”We welcome Cameron back home to Atlanta and the Georgia Tech women’s basketball family,” Fortner said. ”Her game has consistently grown throughout her collegiate career and she has proven herself to be one of the best scorers in the ACC.”

Georgia Tech will be Swartz’s thjird school. She started out at Colorado, playing seven games as a freshman, before transferring to Boston College, where she played the last three seasons.

Swartz played her high school ball at Fellowship Christian, leading the state of Georgia in scoring at 32.1 points per game.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25