Ali, Morton-Robertson lead Radford past Longwood 62-53

NCAA
RADFORD, Va. (AP)Fah’Mir Ali posted 14 points as Radford beat Longwood 62-53 on Tuesday night.

Quinton Morton-Robertson added nine points for the Highlanders (3-4, 2-0 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules chipped in seven points.

Justin Hill had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Lancers (1-5, 0-2 ). Juan Munoz added 10 points.

