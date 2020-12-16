Ali leads Portland over College of Idaho 88-74

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Ahmed Ali had 22 points as Portland beat College of Idaho 88-74 on Tuesday.

Ali hit 9 of 12 shots. Mike Henn added 21 points for Portland (5-1), which earned its fifth straight win. Clythus Griffith had 11 points. Hunter Seymour added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Ricardo Time had 19 points for the Coyotes. Johnny Radford added 12 points. Tyler Robinett had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com