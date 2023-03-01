OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Trey Alexander’s 25 points helped Creighton defeat Georgetown 99-59 on Wednesday night.

Alexander shot 8 for 11, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Bluejays (19-11, 13-6 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points, shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line. Baylor Scheierman finished with 13 points.

Amir “Primo” Spears finished with 21 points and four assists for the Hoyas (7-24, 2-18). Bryson Mozone added 13 points for Georgetown.

Creighton never trailed and the score was 51-24 at halftime, with Alexander racking up 18 points. Creighton had an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 35-point lead to 43 points. The Bluejays outscored Georgetown by 13 points in the final half, as Arthur Kaluma led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

