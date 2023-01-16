MOBILE, Ala. (AP)Isaiah Range had 18 points and Alabama State beat Alabama A&M 69-61 on Monday night.

Range was 7 of 13 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Hornets (5-13, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Antonio Madlock added 12 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Duane Posey shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

Garrett Hicks led the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals. Olisa Akonobi added 10 points and six blocks for Alabama A&M. Messiah Thompson also put up nine points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.