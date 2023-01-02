MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Antonio Madlock’s 23 points helped Alabama State defeat Mississippi Valley State 70-61 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night.

Madlock also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Hornets (3-11). Isaiah Range scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 6 from distance). Roland McCoy recorded 14 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 11 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Delta Devils (1-14) were led in scoring by Terry Collins, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Rayquan Brown added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Mississippi Valley State. In addition, Kadar Waller had nine points and two steals. The loss is the 10th straight for the Delta Devils.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Alabama State hosts UAPB while Mississippi Valley State visits Alabama A&M.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.