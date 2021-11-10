Alabama hoops lands pair of 5-star prospects for first time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Alabama landed a pair of five-star prospects in guard Jalen Bradley and forward Brandon Miller to highlight its latest recruiting class.

Coach Nate Oats signed five players on Wednesday in a class ranked No. 3 overall by 247Sports. It’s the first time the Crimson Tide have landed two five-star recruits.

Bradley and Miller are two of the program’s highest-rated signees going back to 2000, according to 247Sports. Miller is rated as the No. 10 recruit, the third highest ranking of any Alabama signee in that span.

Bradley is 17th and the sixth-highest-rated Tide signee.

Alabama also signed four-star prep players Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen Richardson and junior college transfer Nick Pringle.

