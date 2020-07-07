KSEE24 RESCAN /
Alabama agrees to play 3 games with Tigers, 2 in Memphis

NCAA
Posted:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis.

The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts. Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season.

“I’m really excited about the game against Alabama this upcoming season,” Hardaway said. “I’m happy to have this series.”

Memphis has played the Southeastern Conference program eight times starting in 1958-59, and the Tigers lead 5-3. The teams last played in 2017-18 when Alabama won 82-70 at the Veterans Classic at Annapolis, Maryland.

