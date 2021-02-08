Akuchie leads Youngstown State past Rochester (Mich.) 60-50

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Michael Akuchie had 16 points and seven rebounds as Youngstown State topped Rochester (Mich.) 60-50 on Monday.

Darius Quisenberry had 12 points and five assists for Youngstown State (11-10). Alex Vargo added 11 points, and Naz Bohannon had eight points and nine rebounds.

Virgil Walker Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors. Andre Johnson added 14 points and Diego Robinson had nine rebounds.

