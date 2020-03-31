Air Force brings back Joe Scott as men’s basketball coach

The Air Force Falcons are bringing back Joe Scott for a second stint as their basketball coach.

Scott was in charge of the Falcons for four seasons and led them into the 2004 NCAA Tournament before his departure. He went on to become the head coach at Princeton and Denver. He’s been an assistant coach at Georgia for the past two seasons.

The veteran Scott steps in for Dave Pilipovich, who was let go on March 9. Pilipovich went 110-151 after taking over midway through the 2011-12 season.

Scott has spent 29 years in the coaching ranks, including 16 seasons as a head coach.

“He is the perfect person to re-energize our men’s basketball program,” director of athletics Nathan Pine said in a statement Tuesday. “Joe is a person of strong character and a leader who will continue to represent our core values at Air Force. He is also a championship-caliber coach who understands the Academy, what we stand for and he knows as well as anyone how to be successful here.”

The Falcons went 22-7 under Scott during the 2003-04 season, losing to North Carolina in their opening game of the NCAA Tournament.

Scott was 51-63 in his time at the Air Force Academy. He brought his version of the “Princeton offense” to the team, which turned out to be a perfect fit. His methodical system stressed high-percentage shots through pass after pass.

After his departure from Air Force, he coached three seasons at Princeton (38-45) and nine at Denver (146-132). He also served as an assistant coach at Holy Cross for two years and two more at Georgia.

“We will recruit players that fit the core values and ideals of the Academy and will help develop them into leaders of character on and off the court,” Scott said.

Scott was a point guard at Princeton, where he was a three-year starter. Before becoming a head coach, he was an assistant at Monmouth and Princeton.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25