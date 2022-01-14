Adaway scores 25 to lead Saint Bonaventure over VCU 73-53

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man accused of shooting a store clerk at a Clovis smoke shop is now being charged with homicide after the victim passed away from her injuries on Friday, according to Clovis Police Department officials.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to report of a shooting at Clovis Hookah & Cigarettes near Shaw and Fowler avenues.