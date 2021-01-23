Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

Syracuse's victory against No. 16 Virginia Tech on Saturday was its first against a ranked opponent in more than a year, the last one a 63-55 overtime win at Virginia on Jan. 11, 2020.

The Orange (9-4, 3-3 ACC) will look to make it two in a row against Top 25 foes when they visit the No. 13 Cavaliers (10-2, 6-0) at Charlottesville, Va., on Monday night.