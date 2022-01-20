Abmas leads Oral Roberts over North Dakota 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat North Dakota 80-76 on Thursday night.

DeShang Weaver and Kareem Thompson added 15 points each for the Golden Eagles. Thompson also had 11 rebounds. Trey Phipps had 11 points for Oral Roberts (13-6, 7-1 Summit League), which earned its sixth consecutive victory.

Paul Bruns had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-15, 0-6), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Ethan Igbanugo added 17 points. Matt Norman had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com