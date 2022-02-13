Abmas, Lacis lift Oral Roberts past Kansas City 91-86

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Max Abmas scored 19 points as Oral Roberts narrowly beat Kansas City 91-86 on Saturday night.

Francis Lacis added 18 points, Elijah Lufile scored 17 and Issac McBride had 16 for the Golden Eagles (17-8, 11-3 Summit League). Lufile also had 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Evan Gilyard II had 29 points and six assists for the Roos (16-10, 9-5), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Oral Roberts also defeated Kansas City 84-72 on Jan. 15.

