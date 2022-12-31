ABILENE, Texas (AP)Airion Simmons scored 16 points as Abilene Christian beat Tarleton State 69-63 on Saturday night.

Simmons also had five rebounds, four steals, and three blocks for the Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 Western Athletic). Ali Abdou Dibba scored 11 points, going 4 of 10 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Damien Daniels recorded 11 points and was 2 of 6 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Texans (7-7, 1-1) were led in scoring by Tiger Booker, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Coreyoun Rushin added 13 points for Tarleton State. In addition, Lue Williams finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Southern Utah next, Abilene Christian at home on Saturday and Tarleton State at home on Thursday.

