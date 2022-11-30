ABILENE, Texas (AP)Immanuel Allen scored 17 points as Abilene Christian beat North American 93-46 on Wednesday night.

Allen also added six rebounds for the Wildcats (4-4). Ja’Sean Jackson was 4-of-9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 11 points. Leonardo Bettiol recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Kiante Kizzie led the way for the Stallions (0-2) with 10 points. Andre Brown added three points for North American. Carlos Flores also had two points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.