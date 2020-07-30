NCAA to allow players to support causes with uniform patches

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The NCAA announced Thursday college athletes in all sports will be permitted to wear patches on their uniforms to support social justice issues.

The NCAA’s playing rules oversight panel adjusted rules in some sports that do not allow patches to be worn. In some sports, patches on uniforms are not addressed in playing rules.

The NCAA says patches can be worn on either the front or back of the uniform to “express support and voice their opinions.”

The patch on the front must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. Not all team members are required to wear a patch, but team members must wear identical patches.

The NCAA says players will also be permitted to replace the name plates on the backs of uniforms with “names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.”

The NBA is permitting its players to replace the names on the backs of the jerseys with phrases and words intended to support social and racial justice causes.

