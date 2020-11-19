Torn Achilles ends season for Warriors’ Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson has reportedly suffered a season-ending Achilles tear injury, KRON4 Sports’ Jason Dumas reports.
The news comes less than 24 hours after it was reported Thompson suffered a lower leg injury and that tests would be conducted.
ESPN reports Thompson is expected to make a full recovery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.