Torn Achilles ends season for Warriors’ Klay Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson has reportedly suffered a season-ending Achilles tear injury, KRON4 Sports’ Jason Dumas reports.

There’s really no way to sugarcoat or be optimistic. This is devastating for a guy who has busted his tail to get back from an ACL tear and recently said his body felt “amazing.”



The hoops world took a blow today. Injuries suck. https://t.co/VcBiYud1qt — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) November 19, 2020

The news comes less than 24 hours after it was reported Thompson suffered a lower leg injury and that tests would be conducted.

ESPN reports Thompson is expected to make a full recovery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.