Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed due to Kobe Bryant’s death, NBA says

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant smiles to the crowd during a ceremony before Bryant’s last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — The scheduled Los Angeles Clippers vs. LA Clippers game on Tuesday has been postponed, the NBA said Monday.

The game was to be played at the Staples Center.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said.

No new date was given for the game.

The following has been released by the NBA pic.twitter.com/NgrEP2qpDi — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.