Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed due to Kobe Bryant’s death, NBA says

LOS ANGELES (KSEE/KGPE) — The scheduled Los Angeles Clippers vs. LA Clippers game on Tuesday has been postponed, the NBA said Monday.
The game was to be played at the Staples Center.
“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said.
No new date was given for the game.
No other information was immediately available.
