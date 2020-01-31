WATCH: Mariachi band pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘Amor Eterno’ performance outside Staples Center

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Tributes continue to pour in from around the world to honor the late, great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash along with 8 other people Sunday.
Among the tributes – a heartwrenching rendition of “Amor Eterno” put on by a mariachi band outside the Staples Center.
The 1984 farewell ballad by Juan Gabriel is commonly played at funerals, memorials, and vigils.
“How I wish that you lived, that your little eyes never had closed, and to be looking at them… Love eternal and unforgettable, sooner or later I will be with you, to continue loving each other,” the lyrics translate to English.
Fans were so moved by the performance that soon afterward #AmorEterno started trending on Twitter.
