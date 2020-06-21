Vanessa Bryant shares message to Kobe Bryant on Father’s Day

Kobe Bryant

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vanessa Bryant took to social media Sunday to share a heartwarming message on Father’s Day to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “We love you forever and always. Love, Nana, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

But the Black Mamba’s legacy went beyond basketball. He was known for being a dad — being a girl dad. Even after his death, the father of four is being remembered for his role in his girls’ lives.

Happy Father’s Day to the #girldads and all dads out there!

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know