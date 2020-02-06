Staples Center to host memorial Feb. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, helicopter crash victims: CBS LA

A man places a hat at a makeshift memorial near Staples Center in remembrance of former NBA great Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and “Gigi” were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (KCBS) – Staples Center will host a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight others who were killed in a helicopter crash last month.

The event scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, will be on the site where fans and others from around Southern California gathered to leave thousands of basketballs, candles and other mementos to honor Bryant and the victims of the crash, CBS2’s Jim Hill confirmed.

The exact details of the event and how the public can obtain tickets have not yet been released.

On Jan. 26, a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter carrying Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, two other teen girls, four parents and the pilot crashed in Calabasas amid foggy conditions.

