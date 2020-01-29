Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senators begin questioning period

Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA Logo

Kobe Bryant

by: DeAngelo Vaxter

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly three million people have signed an online petition to use Kobe Bryant’s image as the new logo for the NBA.

Bryant, 41, one of the greatest NBA players in history, died in a helicopter crash in California among nine others including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The NBA legend Bryant retired in 2016 after playing with Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years.

The petition has the support of such celebrities such as Justin BieberSnoop Doggand Usher.

View this post on Instagram

New logo. @nba Let’s do what’s right

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

View this post on Instagram

#changethelogo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know