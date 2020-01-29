Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA Logo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly three million people have signed an online petition to use Kobe Bryant’s image as the new logo for the NBA.

Bryant, 41, one of the greatest NBA players in history, died in a helicopter crash in California among nine others including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The NBA legend Bryant retired in 2016 after playing with Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years.

The petition has the support of such celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and Usher.

