Breaking News
Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachment

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa shares heartbreaking post: ‘Miss you so much’

Kobe Bryant

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The wife of the late Kobe Bryant wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to say how much she missed her best friend.

“Miss you so much,” she said along with a photo of Kobe smiling.

In the post, she remembered him as being handsome, sweet, and funny. She called him the “best daddy” and a “loving husband.”

She also said she misses Kobe speaking Italian to her. He was fluent in Italian since he spent some of his childhood in Italy.

Shortly after her first post, Vanessa shared a video of Kobe being interviewed by Extra TV.

In the interview, he’s asked who is best friend is. He responds simply, “my wife.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast