Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa shares heartbreaking post: ‘Miss you so much’

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — The wife of the late Kobe Bryant wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram Wednesday morning.

Vanessa Bryant took to social media to say how much she missed her best friend.

“Miss you so much,” she said along with a photo of Kobe smiling.

In the post, she remembered him as being handsome, sweet, and funny. She called him the “best daddy” and a “loving husband.”

She also said she misses Kobe speaking Italian to her. He was fluent in Italian since he spent some of his childhood in Italy.

Shortly after her first post, Vanessa shared a video of Kobe being interviewed by Extra TV.

In the interview, he’s asked who is best friend is. He responds simply, “my wife.”

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

