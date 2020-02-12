Kobe and Gianna Bryant buried in private funeral

(CNN Newsource) — Death certificates released Tuesday show that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were laid to rest Friday at a Southern California cemetery.

They were buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar.

No details about a graveside service were released.

The NBA legend and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in the hills of Calabasas, California.

There is a public celebration scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

