NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is in a coma, urges people to take Covid-19 seriously

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns says his mother is in a coma after contracting COVID-19 and he’s urging the public to take the virus seriously.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player shared his story on Instagram.

Towns’ parents fell ill last week, and went to the hospital after several days.

His father was released into quarantine at home, but Towns said his mother began deteriorating.

After taking other measures, doctors told him his mother would have to go on a ventilator and they put her in a medically-induced coma.

The coronavirus has already infected tens of thousands of people in the US, killing hundreds.

Officials are urging Americans to practice social distancing to mitigate the virus’ spread, but some people are ignoring those precautions.

Towns said, “My mother is the strongest woman I know, and I know she will beat this. and we will rejoice when she does.”

