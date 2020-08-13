Nationals’ Strasburg ejected for arguing – from the stands

Sports

by: JERRY BEACH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Stephen Strasburg

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Washington, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) — A pitcher getting ejected for arguing balls and strikes — on his day off? And, from the stands?

Nationals star Stephen Strasburg earned one of baseball’s most unique ejections — probably ever — in the third inning of Washington’s game against the New York Mets on Thursday.

Strasburg was sitting in Section 121 at Citi Field in this socially distant season because he’s scheduled to start Friday against Baltimore Orioles. He was apparently unhappy with the strike zone of plate umpire Carlos Torres after Austin Voth’s 2-2 pitch to Pete Alonso on the outside corner was ruled a ball.

Moments later, Torres ejected last year’s World Series MVP, though it took a few seconds to realize who had been tossed.

Someone was heard yelling: “You’re (expletive) brutal” shortly before television cameras captured Strasburg doffing his cap as he walked up the staircase on his way out of the park.

“Sorry, folks — sorry, FCC,” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen said on SNY.

The usually stoic Strasburg appeared to be grinning underneath his blue mask as he made his exit.

